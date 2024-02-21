Foundation sets up initiative to help parents settle lay-by debts

The financial strain from the start of the new year is being felt in households across SA households.
Fortunately an innovative funding initiative has been launched to take on the debt of parents still struggling to pay back lay-bys from schooling purchases at the start of 2024.
The Fundi Foundation has set aside R15,000 for paying lay-bys at Jet, Pep and Ackermans stores in Gqeberha and Cape Town — and is inviting companies and the public to join the initiative.
Fundi Foundation chief executive Mala Suriah said the foundation hoped to bring joy and some financial relief to parents who had to dig deep to ensure their children were as prepared as possible for the new academic year.
“We recognise the challenges faced by parents in our communities,” she said.
“We want to help families make ends meet, especially at this time of the year when households experience real strain.”
Suriah said parents who had bought school uniforms and stationery on lay-by, at least 10 days before January 15 and whose lay-bys had not been paid off due to financial constraints were eligible for funding.
“We understand that everyone wants the best for their children, and there’s often a struggle between meeting basic needs and the pressure to make sure your children are ready for school.
“By helping to pay off these lay-bys, parents will have that little bit extra for food, transport or electricity. It all adds up.”
The Fundi Foundation is inviting local companies and the public to join in by identifying a store and contributing to pay off a lay-by that meets these same criteria
“Don’t underestimate the power of kindness,” Suriah said.
“By giving just a little, you’ll help more than you know.”
Details about the initiative can be accessed on the foundation’s X page @Official_FUNDI.
Fundi is SA’s leading education finance and education fund management solution specialist with solutions spanning finance and education loans, end-to-end bursary administration and cashless digital devices for students.
In 2019 it launched its own NGO — the Fundi Foundation — aimed at partnering with public and private institutions to facilitate access to good quality education for the “missing middle” in particular.
The fund supports beneficiaries in both the secondary and tertiary education spaces.
HeraldLIVE
Foundation sets up initiative to help parents settle lay-by debts
Image: 123RF
HeraldLIVE
