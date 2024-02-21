Eight men alleged to be illegal miners and believed to be linked to the robbery of motorists on the highway on Tuesday have been arrested.
The suspects were arrested after a shoot-out with Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers between Main Reef Road and Shamrock Street in Primrose, Germiston.
JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said: “Responding to the robberies of motorists by armed individuals on the Crown Interchange at the M1 on Tuesday and in the pursuit of combating the scourge of illegal mining activities, officers followed up on a complaint about armed illegal miners at the intersection.
“When the officers arrived at the location they saw two groups of males shooting at each other.
“The suspects started shooting at them and the officers returned fire. The officers saw a suspect fall to the ground and backup was called.
“Primrose police, the flying squad and airwing units arrived and officers arrested the wounded man, who had a rifle next to him. Seven more suspects were also arrested.”
Fihla said the eight are believed to be linked to the robberies.
“Gauteng EMS attended to the injured suspect, who was taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.
“All the arrested suspects, who are South African and Lesotho nationals, were detained at Primrose police station and are charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal mining.”
Cops arrest eight Zama Zama suspects after Joburg highway robberies
Reporter
Image: JMPD
