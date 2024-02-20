Trial date set for woman accused of hit on husband
A Gqeberha woman who allegedly paid a hitman R3,000 to kill her estranged husband appeared briefly in the city’s high court on Monday.
Anichaa Ntoto, 31, and her alleged accomplice Lubabalo Maseti, 30, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition for their alleged role in the November 24 2021 murders of Ntoto’s husband, Mzolisi Mguqulwa, and his friend, Mihlali Sigana. ..
