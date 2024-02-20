Tiny R5,000 overtime budget preventing weekend opening of Nelson Mandela Bay libraries
Only R5,000 is budgeted for overtime payments from a provincial grant of R8m for staff salaries at Nelson Mandela Bay municipal libraries.
As a result, all of the libraries have been closed at weekends for six years. ..
