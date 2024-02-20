Slain estate agent’s estranged husband in court
A Gqeberha man accused of murdering his estranged wife and well-known estate agent, Cheryl-Ann Kannemeyer, appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer, 57, is accused of the December 27 murder of his wife of 35 years, who he allegedly stabbed to death outside the Beetlestone Road, Gelvandale, home they shared. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.