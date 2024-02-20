Pregnant Kariega woman forced to give birth at home
Day hospital nurses reportedly told Zikhona Sali they could not help her as there was no doctor on duty
A KwaNobuhle woman was forced to give birth at home after nurses at the Laetitia Bam Day Hospital allegedly told her there was no doctor on duty and therefore they could not help her.
Thanks to the fortitude of new mother Zikhona Sali and the skilful support of her cousin, Nozuko Lwangaye, and mother, Nozima, it all turned out well...
