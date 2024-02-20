×

News

Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain

By TIMESLIVE - 20 February 2024
Technical rescuers responded after the woman was injured while scrambling from the top of a climbing route.
Image: Mountain Club of SA - Search And Rescue

It was a dramatic midnight rescue for a 37-year-old rock climber who survived a fall high on Table Mountain.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Tuesday the Capetonian fell above the Africa Crag climbing route "but was saved by her safety rope. Injuries to her leg immobilised her where she landed".

A rescue team reached the top of the mountain via the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.

"The technical team hauled the woman to safety with rescue ropes, taking her to safety shortly before midnight," said WSAR.

The climber was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The team, including a provincial health EMS paramedic, abseiled down to the injured climber, who was raised to the top of the cliff in a stretcher.
Image: WSAR

TimesLIVE

