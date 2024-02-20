×

News

Man dies, passenger injured in Colleen Glen crash

By Brandon Nel - 20 February 2024
A 60-year-old man died and a woman, 63, was injured when their Land Rover crashed into a ditch in Colleen Glen on Saturday night
Image: GARETH WILSON

A 60-year-old man died and a woman was injured when their vehicle ended up in a ditch in Colleen Glen on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the accident had happened on De Stades Road at about 9.50pm.

“A green Land Rover was found in a ditch between bushes and it is unclear what the cause of the accident was,” he said.

Tommy Chelleo, the driver, had been pinned in the car and had succumbed to his injuries.

“A 63-year-old female passenger was taken to St George’s Hospital,” he said.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened and is being investigated by Kabega Park police.”

