A 60-year-old man died and a woman was injured when their vehicle ended up in a ditch in Colleen Glen on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the accident had happened on De Stades Road at about 9.50pm.
“A green Land Rover was found in a ditch between bushes and it is unclear what the cause of the accident was,” he said.
Tommy Chelleo, the driver, had been pinned in the car and had succumbed to his injuries.
“A 63-year-old female passenger was taken to St George’s Hospital,” he said.
“A case of culpable homicide has been opened and is being investigated by Kabega Park police.”
HeraldLIVE
Man dies, passenger injured in Colleen Glen crash
Image: GARETH WILSON
A 60-year-old man died and a woman was injured when their vehicle ended up in a ditch in Colleen Glen on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the accident had happened on De Stades Road at about 9.50pm.
“A green Land Rover was found in a ditch between bushes and it is unclear what the cause of the accident was,” he said.
Tommy Chelleo, the driver, had been pinned in the car and had succumbed to his injuries.
“A 63-year-old female passenger was taken to St George’s Hospital,” he said.
“A case of culpable homicide has been opened and is being investigated by Kabega Park police.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News