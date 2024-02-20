Malabar murder accused want charges withdrawn
With the witness to a murder admitting to being under the influence of drugs, the two men accused of a Malabar killing have applied to have the charges against them dropped.
On Tuesday, lawyers for murder accused Leshwin Felix and Igsaan Mallick brought applications in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedures Act in an attempt to convince the Gqeberha high court to withdraw the charges against the alleged gangsters. ..
