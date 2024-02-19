×

News

Judge wants to start hearing evidence in Charl Kinnear murder trial

By Kim Swartz - 20 February 2024
Nafiz Modack and co-accused in the dock at the high court in Cape Town.
Image: Kim Swartz

Alleged underworld crime boss Nafiz Modack appeared in the Cape Town high court on Monday for the murder of police detective Charl Kinnear. 

Modack, former rugby player Zane Kilian and 13 others were in the dock after arrangements were made for some of the accused to be represented by Legal Aid South Africa (Lasa). 

Modack will be represented by advocate Mohamed Sibda after previously requesting, unsuccessfully, that Lasa provide legal representatives of his choice.

Sibda previously represented the man accused of murdering horsewoman Meghan Cremer, who was acquitted. 

Modack’s brother, Yaseen Modack, is yet to obtain a legal representative. Judge Robert Henney said he was causing unnecessary delays and requested this be settled by Thursday.

“You are out [on bail] and have been given more than enough time,” said Henney. 

The accused face 124 charges involving unlawful interception of communications, murder, attempted murder, intimidation and kidnapping. 

Henney said he wanted the trial to start hearing evidence once the newly appointed legal representatives had consulted their clients.

The prosecution said witnesses are on standby and the court will start hearing evidence on February 26.

TimesLIVE

