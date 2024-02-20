Guns were down payment for storage space — Webb
Case a blatant attempt to ruin her reputation, theft accused tells bail hearing
A Gqeberha firearms dealer has claimed the guns she is accused of stealing were a down payment for assisting another dealer with storage space.
Karen Webb, the owner of Webb’s Arms, claimed further that the case against her was a blatant attempt to ruin her reputation and her business...
