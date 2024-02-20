Fraud accused traffic official says undercover cop ‘tricked’ him
A Sunday’s River Valley traffic department employee accused of pocketing cash in exchange for false learner’s and driver’s licences, has denied any wrongdoing.
This came as the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday ordered a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of certain evidence. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.