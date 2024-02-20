Case involving alleged rape of boy, 9, postponed
The trial of a deaf Gqeberha man, accused of raping a nine-year-old boy, has been postponed to July for the court to appoint a qualified sign language practitioner.
There are only about three people in SA sufficiently qualified to do so...
