Bethelsdorp woman, 70, stabbed to death for cellphone
Pillar of community Kathlene ‘Winnie’ Michaels found lying in bedroom with multiple stab wounds
A God-fearing woman and mother to her community was murdered in her home at the weekend for a cellphone.
The body of Bethelsdorp resident Kathlene “Winnie” Michaels, 70, was found in her bedroom on Sunday after she was stabbed to death...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.