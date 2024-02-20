×

Andy Kawa’s civil case not ready to proceed

By Devon Koen - 20 February 2024

The civil trial involving rape survivor Andy Kawa has been temporarily removed from the court roll. 

It is understood the matter, which was meant to start on Monday in the Gqeberha high court, was not ready to proceed due to paperwork not being finalised. ..

