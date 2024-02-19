Two young men died in a car accident in Greenbushes at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred on Sunday at about 7.25am.
He said the vehicle, in which the two men were passengers, veered out of control.
“The 21-year-old driver of a dark grey VW Polo allegedly lost control of the vehicle which overturned and came to a standstill in a fence next to the N2 freeway,” Beetge said.
“Twenty-one-year-old Ashwin Potgieter and 27-year-old Clinton Dominique Koeries passed away at the scene.
“The 21-year-old driver was injured and taken to Cuyler Clinic for medical attention.”
Beetge said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Kabega Park police.
Two die in Greenbushes car crash
