The Herald reporter scoops award for coverage of arts in province

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 19 February 2024

The Herald now has another award-winning journalist in its stable after reporter Simtembile Mgidi was recognised by the provincial government for his coverage of the arts sector in the province.

Mgidi received his certificate and trophy on Saturday during the 2024 provincial arts and culture heritage awards and the sixth annual Eastern Cape music awards ceremonies in East London...

