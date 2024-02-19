A 52-year-old man was arrested at the weekend during a joint tavern compliance operation by Nelson Mandela Bay law enforcement agencies.
The operation on Sunday focused on the compliance of tavern owners, investigating illegal electricity connections, stop-and-searches for illegal firearms and narcotics, and crime prevention patrols.
The man was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal tavern in Kwazakhele, and all the alcohol found on the premises was confiscated.
Lt-Col Mlindi Mangwane of the Metro Police said the tavern owner had been detained at the New Brighton police station after he was arrested for allegedly operating the tavern without any legal documentation.
“The liquor, which is valued at more than R10,000, was confiscated and the electricity of the premises was disconnected after it was discovered that there was an illegal connection.
“In that regard, a fine of R12,000 was issued by our electricity department,” he said.
“We wish to warn business owners about these criminal acts.
“They must get their house in order as these operations will continuously be undertaken.
“We are on a mission to make the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay safe again and that includes dealing with illegal taverns.”
He are also warned patrons to practise responsible drinking.
“The issue of drinking and driving is one of our priorities.
“We issued traffic fines totalling more than R30,000 because drivers are parking their vehicles illegally and obstructing traffic, while others are driving without licences or driving unregistered vehicles.
“We appreciate the responsible business owners who conduct their businesses by the book and call upon all those who continue to steal electricity to stop this crime.”
HeraldLIVE
Tavern owner arrested during weekend blitz
Image: SUPPLIED
A 52-year-old man was arrested at the weekend during a joint tavern compliance operation by Nelson Mandela Bay law enforcement agencies.
The operation on Sunday focused on the compliance of tavern owners, investigating illegal electricity connections, stop-and-searches for illegal firearms and narcotics, and crime prevention patrols.
The man was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal tavern in Kwazakhele, and all the alcohol found on the premises was confiscated.
Lt-Col Mlindi Mangwane of the Metro Police said the tavern owner had been detained at the New Brighton police station after he was arrested for allegedly operating the tavern without any legal documentation.
“The liquor, which is valued at more than R10,000, was confiscated and the electricity of the premises was disconnected after it was discovered that there was an illegal connection.
“In that regard, a fine of R12,000 was issued by our electricity department,” he said.
“We wish to warn business owners about these criminal acts.
“They must get their house in order as these operations will continuously be undertaken.
“We are on a mission to make the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay safe again and that includes dealing with illegal taverns.”
He are also warned patrons to practise responsible drinking.
“The issue of drinking and driving is one of our priorities.
“We issued traffic fines totalling more than R30,000 because drivers are parking their vehicles illegally and obstructing traffic, while others are driving without licences or driving unregistered vehicles.
“We appreciate the responsible business owners who conduct their businesses by the book and call upon all those who continue to steal electricity to stop this crime.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News