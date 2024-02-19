In its preliminary findings in 2022, Prasa reported that 3,100 employees did not come forward to be verified. This raised concerns about the potential existence of ghost employees.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe Prasa, home affairs department
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of maladministration in the affairs of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the home affairs department.
The SIU will also probe improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the state entities, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state, the unit said in a statement on Monday.
The Prasa proclamation empowers the SIU to probe offences committed in the awarding of tenders for the supply of various train locomotives to Swifambo Rail Leasing Pty Ltd, and the supply and maintenance of an integrated security access management system at various train stations to Siyangena Technologies Pty Ltd.
The SIU will also investigate maladministration in the affairs of Prasa relating to fraudulent liability claims processed and paid by Prasa’s group insurance department, including claims paid as one-time vendor payments.
The probe will also extend to employment of “ghost employees” identified by Prasa’s Project Ziveze in August 2021.
In its preliminary findings in 2022, Prasa reported that 3,100 employees did not come forward to be verified. This raised concerns about the potential existence of ghost employees.
The SIU will identify system failures and make recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses at Prasa.
The proclamation relating to home affairs empowers the SIU to probe maladministration relating to the issuance of permanent residence permits, corporate visas, business visas, critical/exceptional skills work visas, study visas, retired persons’ visas and work visas.
The SIU will also probe maladministration relating to the issuance of citizenship by naturalisation contrary to the Immigration Act, the South African Citizenship Act, manuals, guidelines, circulars, practice notes or instructions applicable to home affairs.
“The SIU will also investigate improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of home affairs in relation to the installation of T200 firewalls.”
The proclamation also empowers the SIU to investigate any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the department or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated.
The proclamation covers conduct that took place between October 12 2004 and February 16 this year.
TimesLIVE
