Nothing to bray about as donated donkey carts fall apart — report

Several recipients of 20 donkey-drawn carts donated by the provincial government to rural villagers in the North West are broken down and one “fell apart” causing an accident that injured schoolchildren.
The Sunday Times reported in November 2022 how some of the carts procured by the provincial government for R780,000 had broken down soon after being donated to communities.
The provincial department of community safety and transport management paid R45,500 each for four-seater carts and R32,500 for two-seaters. Five were found to have defective roofs which had to be replaced.
City Press reported on Sunday that several recipients confirmed that their carts had broken down or been targeted by thieves for their wheels.
Though there was supposed to be a three-year maintenance plan, they said pleas to the department had fallen on deaf ears.
Neo van Wyk told the publication several children were injured when the beam connecting her cart to the donkey harness snapped, causing an accident. She had since abandoned the cart.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
