×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay reverend murdered for R100

KwaDwesi community leader’s kind heart his undoing as pair shoot and rob him

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 19 February 2024

An act of kindness cost a KwaDwesi reverend and community leader his life after two strangers on his regular taxi route murdered him for the R100 he had in his wallet.

And while his family mourns his loss, the death of Malinge Victor Mjele has also left a huge hole in the community...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read