Delay in trial of woman accused of stealing R6.1m
The trial of a Gqeberha woman, accused of stealing more than R6.1m from her employer, was further delayed after it emerged that representations to the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions are yet to be made.
Maryke van Vuuren, 43, from Algoa Park, appeared briefly in the city’s commercial crimes court on Monday where her case was postponed to February 26...
