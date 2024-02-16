Working World Exhibition returns to Gqeberha
More than 80 career exhibitors are set to take part in one of SA’s most comprehensive career fairs — the Working World Exhibition — which returns to Gqeberha for a bumper 25th edition this month.
Taking place at the Feather Market Centre from February 20-22, the bustling three-day programme is expected to offer residents a chance to penetrate the job market with the widest-ever range of free career resources...
