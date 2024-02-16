Residents interrupt Knysna council meeting over water woes
After being forced to survive for more than a week without water, angry Knysna residents interrupted a council meeting on Thursday demanding mayor Aubrey Tsengwa hear their demands.
The residents said they were tired of excuses and demanded the municipality fix the problem...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.