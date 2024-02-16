×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Residents interrupt Knysna council meeting over water woes

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 16 February 2024

After being forced to survive for more than a week without water, angry Knysna residents interrupted a council meeting on Thursday demanding mayor Aubrey Tsengwa hear their demands.

The residents said they were tired of excuses and demanded the municipality fix the problem...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read