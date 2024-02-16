Police constable lauded for bravery while off duty

A police constable from the Gqeberha Flying Squad has been commended for his dedication and bravery while off duty at the weekend.
According to the police, at about 9.15pm on Sunday, Constable Divan Snayers was at home, getting ready for bed, when he heard several gunshots being fired near his house in Sidwell.
Without hesitation, he sprang into action, getting into his private vehicle and heading towards where the gunshots were coming from.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that at the same time a cry for help had been posted on his community safety group chat.
“On arrival at the corner of Shultz and Du Preez streets in Sidwell, Snayers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was taken to hospital.”
She said Snayers had then returned to t Ralton Street, where he secured the scene and confiscated a Taurus 9mm firearm with its serial number filed off, and cartridges.
“While waiting for the police vehicle to arrive, the alleged perpetrators returned to scene to retrieve the firearm.
“However, Snayers would not have any of it and put up a brave fight, warding off the suspects.
“It was later established that the victim, who lives in Ralton Street, was receiving a food delivery when a gun was pointed at him by unidentified men.
“The victim, who was in possession of his legal firearm at the time, shot towards the suspects, who returned fire.
“During the shoot-out the victim was shot in the upper body.”
Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the shooting was unknown.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Ronald Koll lauded Snayers for his quick thinking and decisive actions.
“The member’s selfless dedication to duty has not gone unnoticed.
“Constable Snayers’s actions exemplify the finest qualities of our men and women in blue — courage and unwavering commitment to public safety.
“His actions serve as a powerful reminder of the selfless individuals who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, both on and off duty,” Koll said.
Snayers’s brother, e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers, was shot dead while on duty in February 2021.
His killer has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
