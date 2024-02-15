×

Lengthy jail terms for two men who tried to kill on-duty cop

By TimesLIVE - 16 February 2024
Two men who shot an Eastern Cape K9 unit warrant officer in 2021 were sentenced to 25 and 22 years' imprisonment respectively. File photo.
The head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, has welcomed the lengthy sentences handed to two men who attempted to murder East London K9 warrant officer Pieter “Swanie” Swanepoel in 2021.

The Makhanda high court on Wednesday sentenced Sanele Mankayi, 35, and Bongani Silo, 41, to a combined total of 170 years’ imprisonment. Mankayi will serve an effective 25-year jail term and Silo 22 years. 

On November 23 2021, Swanepoel was on patrol in Quigney when he encountered a suspicious vehicle. When he approached it, he was met with gunfire that resulted in him sustaining an upper body gunshot wound that led to permanent disability. 

“The suspects fled but were later arrested by the East London-based serious organised crime investigation team of the Hawks,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said.   

Ngwenya said such lengthy sentences would act as deterrent to other potential offenders. 

