×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lenasia businessman arrested after mini substation found at his premises

By TimesLIVE - 16 February 2024
City Power officials remove its mini substation from a business in Lenasia on Thursday. The mini substation, which was stolen 10 years ago, was illegally connected to its network via a 1km cable, also allegedly stolen from City Power.
City Power officials remove its mini substation from a business in Lenasia on Thursday. The mini substation, which was stolen 10 years ago, was illegally connected to its network via a 1km cable, also allegedly stolen from City Power.
Image: City Power.

A business owner in Lenasia was arrested for the illegal possession and connection of a City Power mini substation at his premises.

City Power found the substation that had disappeared from the system 10 years ago

The substation was illegally connected to the network via a kilometre-long electricity cable also suspected to have been stolen from the power utility.

The substation was repossessed and transported to City Power headquarters. 

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read