A business owner in Lenasia was arrested for the illegal possession and connection of a City Power mini substation at his premises.
City Power found the substation that had disappeared from the system 10 years ago
The substation was illegally connected to the network via a kilometre-long electricity cable also suspected to have been stolen from the power utility.
The substation was repossessed and transported to City Power headquarters.
Lenasia businessman arrested after mini substation found at his premises
Image: City Power.
