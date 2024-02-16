Council thumbs-up for big Motherwell housing project
Plan to build 38,000 units in new Coega Ridge mixed-use residential area
A proposed Coega Ridge development that will see the construction of 38,000 housing units in Motherwell and result in opportunities was welcomed by Nelson Mandela Bay councillors at a special council meeting on Thursday.
The development comprises a mixed-use residential area with a variety of housing options including rental housing, Gap housing, breaking new ground, social housing and serviced sites...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.