News

Council thumbs-up for big Motherwell housing project

Plan to build 38,000 units in new Coega Ridge mixed-use residential area

By Andisa Bonani - 16 February 2024

A proposed Coega Ridge development that will see the construction of 38,000 housing units in Motherwell and result in opportunities was welcomed by Nelson Mandela Bay councillors at a special council meeting on Thursday.

The development comprises a mixed-use residential area with a variety of housing options including rental housing, Gap housing, breaking new ground,  social housing and serviced sites...

