Woman accused of stealing R6m from employer back in court
An Algoa Park woman who allegedly used an intricate web of deceit to swindle her employer out of millions of rand appeared briefly in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
Maryke Van Vuuren, 43, who faces one charge of fraud, alternatively theft, stood silently in the dock as her matter was postponed to February 19. ..
