News

WATCH LIVE | Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting

By Herald Reporter - 15 February 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is holding a special council meeting where its expected to discuss city manager Noxolo Nqwazi's fate behind closed doors, a no confidence motion against mayor Gary van Niekerk, the Coega ridge development and the unauthorised expenditure as per the audit outcomes by the auditor-general.

