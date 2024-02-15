The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is holding a special council meeting where its expected to discuss city manager Noxolo Nqwazi's fate behind closed doors, a no confidence motion against mayor Gary van Niekerk, the Coega ridge development and the unauthorised expenditure as per the audit outcomes by the auditor-general.
WATCH LIVE | Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting
