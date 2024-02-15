×

Nqwazi placed on precautionary suspension — again

By Andisa Bonani - 15 February 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi was placed on precautionary suspension again during a special council meeting on Thursday.

She stands accused of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act, Municipal Systems Act and the code of conduct for staff...

