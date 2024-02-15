Nqwazi placed on precautionary suspension — again
Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi was placed on precautionary suspension again during a special council meeting on Thursday.
She stands accused of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act, Municipal Systems Act and the code of conduct for staff...
