Kariega businessman joins Action SA, vowing to rebuild home town

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 February 2024

Heeding the call to fix SA, Kariega businessman Kurt Muller is ready to rebuild his home town and says ActionSA is the best vehicle to restore hope to his community.

Muller was unveiled as the party’s newest recruit at a media briefing next to a dilapidated community centre in Kariega by the party’s Eastern Cape premier candidate, Athol Trollip, on Wednesday...

