'Insincere' DA fails dismally in its bid to dissolve eThekwini council

eThekwini councillors have voted against the DA’s motion to dissolve the municipality.

The party’s motion was rejected after 128 councillors voted against it, outnumbering the 75 who supported it.

DA caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa had appealed to councillors to neither use the motion to express “ego-based” views about who should have been consulted before the submission of the motion, nor to show how much they “dislike each other” as political parties.

Instead, he challenged the parties who previously accused them of filing the motion as a publicity stunt, to support them to test their sincerity.

However, that did not land with the majority of councillors.