Firefighting teams from Working on Fire were dispatched from 5am on Thursday to assist with runaway fires in the Kareedouw area.
The fires, which started late on Tuesday, have destroyed large expanses of vegetation.
In response to the blaze, a joint operation centre, comprising Koukamma municipal officials and other role players, has been set up in the small Eastern Cape town.
The extent of the damage has yet to be established, and firefighting operations are aimed at keeping the blaze away from farmhouses and other buildings.
This is a developing story.
Firefighters working to contain runaway fires in Kareedouw area
Image: WERNER HILLS
