Face of the Bay contestant ensures a confidence and funds boost for vocational pupils
Vocational pupils at David Livingstone Secondary School are receiving a confidence boost to their step — and a much-needed financial boost to their academic programme — thanks to hairdressing teacher and Face of the Bay contestant Greshanda Bowers.
The Schauderville school was chosen by Bowers as her charity for the competition...
