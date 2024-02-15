×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Face of the Bay contestant ensures a confidence and funds boost for vocational pupils

By Roslyn Baatjies - 15 February 2024

Vocational pupils at David Livingstone Secondary School are receiving a confidence boost to their step — and a much-needed financial boost to their academic programme — thanks to hairdressing teacher and Face of the Bay contestant Greshanda Bowers. 

The Schauderville school was chosen by Bowers as her charity for the competition...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read