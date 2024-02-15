×

DA scholar transport motion shot down in council

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 February 2024

The ANC shut down a motion by the DA during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Thursday that sought to get Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha to commit that scholar transport will be available from next week in the city.

Mayor Gary van Niekerk labelled the motion as politicking while deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe urged speaker Eugene Johnson not to waste their time on the motion...

