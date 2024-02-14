Mantashe’s comments come a day after the Constitutional Court dismissed his party’s application for leave to appeal against a lower court's judgment that it hand over records of its national deployment committee to the DA. The ANC has four working days to hand over the records.
Mantashe said the DA may celebrate its legal victory but in reality the policy had changed the face of government administration and the courts.
WATCH | Four strange and shocking moments from Sona 2024 debate
The ANC pointed out a member of the DA who showed a middle finger while the ANC's Cameron Dugmore was speaking in the state of the nation debate on Tuesday.
The MP admitted to the act and was asked to leave the house.
ANC MP Sylvia Lucas said load-shedding was being used to sabotage the president and it wasn't the “end of the world” as people were making it seem.
The DA's Leon Schreiber slammed Lucas' comment.
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe again defended the party’s cadre deployment policy, saying the ANC will continue to deploy capable cadres.
Mantashe’s comments come a day after the Constitutional Court dismissed his party’s application for leave to appeal against a lower court's judgment that it hand over records of its national deployment committee to the DA. The ANC has four working days to hand over the records.
Mantashe said the DA may celebrate its legal victory but in reality the policy had changed the face of government administration and the courts.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News