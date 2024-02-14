×

‘Harmless mole snake’ turns out to be big Cape cobra looking for somewhere to chill out

Reptile surprise in Rowallan Park

By Guy Rogers - 14 February 2024

Bay snake catcher Mark Marshall got a big surprise trying to track down a harmless mole snake which turned out to be one of the deadliest serpents in Africa, the Cape cobra.

Marshall said he had been shopping on Sunday afternoon when he received a call-out from a resident in Rowallan Park who said a big snake had just crawled into their bedroom...

