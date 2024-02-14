Everything from bicycles to tools and electronics will be going under the hammer as Gqeberha police will host another auction next month.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the March 8 auction at the Southdene Auction Centre in Forest Hill Drive will include items ranging from bicycles to TV sets, tools and electronics, which will be sold to prospective buyers.
“Viewing of the items on offer will be on March 7 from 9am to 2pm.
“All prospective buyers must register on the auction date.”
Proof of identity and residence must be produced on registration as well as valid TV licences for those wanting to buy TVs.
No registration fees will be charged.
“Conditions of sale can be obtained from the auctioneer on the day of the auction,” Naidu said.
For further details, warrant officer Gerhard Fourie from SAPS Mount Road can be contacted on 083-448-3207 or email : FourieG2@saps.gov.za.
HeraldLIVE
Police to auction items ranging from bicycles to electronics
Image: 123RF/nanastudio
Everything from bicycles to tools and electronics will be going under the hammer as Gqeberha police will host another auction next month.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the March 8 auction at the Southdene Auction Centre in Forest Hill Drive will include items ranging from bicycles to TV sets, tools and electronics, which will be sold to prospective buyers.
“Viewing of the items on offer will be on March 7 from 9am to 2pm.
“All prospective buyers must register on the auction date.”
Proof of identity and residence must be produced on registration as well as valid TV licences for those wanting to buy TVs.
No registration fees will be charged.
“Conditions of sale can be obtained from the auctioneer on the day of the auction,” Naidu said.
For further details, warrant officer Gerhard Fourie from SAPS Mount Road can be contacted on 083-448-3207 or email : FourieG2@saps.gov.za.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News