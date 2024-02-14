The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has called on employers in the bus passenger sector to make a meaningful offer to prevent a national strike.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the union had reached a deadlock with employer associations and declared a dispute at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council.
The announcement follows the first round of wage talks from February 5 to 9 between Numsa, the SA Bus Employers’ Association and Commuters Bus Employers’ Association.
A few of the bus companies that are members of the bargaining council include Putco, Bojanala’ Algoa and Great North Transport.
Numsa and its partners’ core demands include:
- Primary health care — full compulsory health care for all workers, subject to qualifying exemptions, with employer and worker each contributing 50%;
- Increase in the allowance for the double driver from R450 to R900. (Drivers do on average 18 trips a month);
- 10% increase across the board; and
- A one-year agreement.
The employer allegedly offered a conditional 4% increase and demanded that the unions drop all other demands.
Jim said the employers tried to persuade them to extend the first round of wage talks, but they rejected the proposal.
“Our members gave us a mandate to make significant progress in the five days which were allocated to the talks.
“However, we are still far from each other.
“We also do not want to prolong negotiations unnecessarily.
“The current agreement is going to expire on March 31, therefore we have no choice but to act with speed to try to resolve this round of wage talks.
“We have convened a meeting of shop stewards in the bus passenger sector for Wednesday to map the way forward.
“In the meantime, we demand that employers must use this time and come back with a better offer, otherwise if they fail, a national strike in the bus passenger sector is unavoidable,” Jim said.
HeraldLIVE
Numsa warns of bus strike after continued deadlock
Image: VELI NHLAPO
HeraldLIVE
