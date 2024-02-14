NSRI respond to tragedy plus rescue mission off Gqeberha coastline

There was high drama along the Eastern Cape coastline this week in two separate incidents in which a man drowned, another went missing and three others were rescued.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the incidents happened on Monday afternoon, about two hours apart, in Gqeberha and Kenton-on-Sea.
In the first incident at about 1.25pm, the NSRI Gqeberha duty crew were dispatched after receiving a distress call from a local supply motor vessel with three crew on board.
Lambinon said the vessel was taking on water and sinking about eight nautical miles offshore of the Port of Port Elizabeth.
“A sister motor vessel had launched to go to their assistance and the foreign bulk carrier motor vessel that was due to be resupplied by the casualty supply vessel, had diverted from her position and responded to assist.
“The three casualty crew had reported that they were abandoning their vessel that they reported to be taking on water and sinking.
“The sister supply vessel rescued two casualty crewmen from the water, while the bulk carrier rescued one casualty crewman after they managed to throw a rope line to [him] and successfully rescued him onto their vessel.”
Lambinon said when rescue craft Rescue 6 Alpha arrived, the casualty vessel was semi-submerged with only her bow remaining above water.
“All three casualty crew were safely transferred onto our NSRI rescue craft.
“The casualty crew were brought to our NSRI Gqeberha station six rescue base, where they were medically assessed by EMS paramedics before all three men were released.
“Maritime authorities are assessing the environmental impact, while efforts to salvage the casualty vessel are being evaluated by the owners and by salvors.”
Meanwhile, at about 3.30pm, NSRI Port Alfred duty crew responded to reports of a drowning in progress in the Kariega River Mouth, Kenton-on-Sea.
“Two NSRI rescue vehicles, NSRI crew, police and emergency services searched the shoreline of Kenton Middle Beach, Kenton Main Beach and the Kariega River banks.
“An adult male was located a short distance from the river mouth and he was recovered from the water, unresponsive.”
He said after paramedics exhausted CPR efforts, the man was declared deceased.
“The search continued for one local man but despite the extensive shoreline and water search, there remains no sign of the man who is missing.
“It appears that while two men were at the Kariega River Mouth, one man got into difficulty in the water.
“His friend got into difficulties while trying to assist him.”
SAPS Water Policing and Diving Services are continuing an ongoing search, and an inquest docket has been opened.
