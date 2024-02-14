Knysna man accused of rape granted R3,000 bail
An ANC member and Knysna resident accused of rape was granted R3,000 bail by the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after the state failed to prove how his release could affect the alleged victim or the case.
The man is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman on the back seat of his car on February 4, shortly after dropping her friends at a tavern...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.