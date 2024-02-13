×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges

Accused was a shareholder at a company conducting business with Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 14 February 2024
A senior Eskom technician has appeared in court to face fraud and corruption charges. Stock photo.
A senior Eskom technician has appeared in court to face fraud and corruption charges. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A senior Eskom technician who is a shareholder in a company which allegedly did business with Eskom appeared in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday to face fraud, corruption and money-laundering charges. 

It is alleged that during August 2022, Nkhetheni Percy Ramaru, 51, misrepresented to Eskom that he was not conducting business with the power utility. 

A probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed that he was a shareholder at a company called MXO Logistics CC, which was conducting business with Eskom. 

“This was discovered on the declaration forms and tender documents submitted by MXO Logistics CC to Eskom. As a result Eskom suffered an actual loss of R14,940,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said. 

She said a case was referred to the Hawks’ Middelburg-based serious corruption Investigation for further investigation. The case was postponed to next Monday. 

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read