Major-General Nolitha Tito was welcomed by police in the Eastern Cape as the latest addition to the management team in the province, taking up the position of deputy provincial commissioner for support services.
Tito is a seasoned officer with a career spanning more than 20 years in public service in strategic senior management positions in different provinces across the country.
Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla welcomed the Stutterheim-born Tito on behalf of the SAPS Eastern Cape and congratulated her on her appointment.
“We are honoured to have Major-General Tito join our ranks and we look forward to her guidance and insight as we continue to strive for excellence in this province.
“We welcome you with all our blessings and heartfelt enthusiasm and we look forward to the positive impact that you will undoubtedly bring to management and members in the province,” Dladla said.
Tito’s qualifications include a national diploma in human resource management, a B-Tech in human resource management, a postgraduate diploma in human resource management and a master of philosophy in people management.
She was previously the provincial head for human resource management in the Free State.
Tito urged the team to roll up their sleeves and strive for excellence during her welcoming ceremony on Tuesday at the provincial headquarters in Bhisho.
“I am bringing my experience in the environment and with your support we will conquer and strive towards better and improved standards.”
She said she appreciated the warm welcome and committed herself to participating in the realisation of the Eastern Cape provincial commissioner’s vision — Operation Sikhona.
East Cape police welcome new management team member
Image: Supplied
