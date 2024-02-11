WATCH | Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media
By TIMESLIVE - 11 February 2024
Courtesy of SABC News
The minister in the Presidency responsible for electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is on Sunday morning providing an update on the performance of the grid in light of the escalated levels of load-shedding.
