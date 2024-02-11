×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bala family mourns death of loved one Sebenzile Jafta

11 February 2024
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
The Bala brothers have announced the death of their stepfather Sebenzile Jafta.
The Bala brothers have announced the death of their stepfather Sebenzile Jafta.
Image: Instagram/Zwai Bala

Reality TV star Sebenzile Jafta, known for his stint on The Bala Family show, has died. 

Sebenzile, the stepfather of Bala brothers Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo, died a few days after being hospitalised.

A statement shared by singer Loyiso Bala confirmed the news.

"The Bala family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, Sebenzile Jafta. He departed this morning on February 10," read the statement. 

"TatuJafta left us suddenly, after going to the hospital on Thursday evening. Despite our hopes, he didn't return.

"We express gratitude for the time spent with him. May his soul rest in peace."

Jennifer Bala took to her timeline, penning a heartfelt tribute to Sebenzile. 

"Life is indeed fragile …. Today we are broken, but reassured that you fought the good fight of faith to the end.

"We stand together to remember and celebrate your life and service, Tata. Rest in peace, knowing that you were deeply loved and will always be remembered."

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read