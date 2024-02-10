No coalition for the Eastern Cape - Mabuyane
Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane has identified Nelson Mandela Bay as ground zero as the party gears up for the 2024 national and provincial elections.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to announce an election date, but it is anticipated that he will do so in the coming days...
