News

Lawyer, 70, wounded in East London shooting, hunt on for two gunmen

By TimesLIVE - 10 February 2024
A lawyer was shot and wounded outside his office in Vincent, East London, on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

An East London lawyer was shot and wounded outside his office building on Friday morning.

The attack happened in the suburb of Vincent at 9.48am.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said detectives are on the hunt for two suspects.

“The 70-year-old attorney was about to enter his office when the suspects approached him and fired several shots, injuring him in his upper body,” she said.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The suspects fled in a silver Mercedes-Benz.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

