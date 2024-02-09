Webinar unpacks funding initiatives for missing middle students
The missing middle tertiary students may have finally found a place in the national education funding schemes but to effectively bridge the gap, planning, foresight and tangible mechanisms need to be in place.
This was the message during an informative webinar on Wednesday hosted by nonprofit company Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme Foundation (Isfap) that brought together academics, institutions and statutory bodies. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.