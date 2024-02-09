×

News

Still no end to temporary electricity connections

Delays in project blamed on crime, budget constraints and shortage of materials

By Andisa Bonani - 09 February 2024

Municipal workers robbed, budget constraints and a shortage of materials are some of the factors contributing to delays in replacing temporary electricity connections in Gqeberha.

The municipality has struggled since 2021 to get material to fix temporary electricity connections, with crime in the northern area adding to the problem...

